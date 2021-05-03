CC Sabathia was a six-time All-Star during a career with Cleveland (2001-08), Milwaukee (2008) and the New York Yankees (2009-19), and he won the 2007 AL Cy Young Award. In January 2014, he switched agents to Roc Nation Sports, which has worked with CAA’s baseball division.
“Having a front row seat alongside CC’s career throughout the past two decades provided me with critical insight and experience in business, marketing, and philanthropy,” Amber Sabathia said in a statement. “I recognize my unique ability to support, advise, and lead all facets of the process with players and their families.”
