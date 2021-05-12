Indians: C Roberto Pérez, who will miss at least two months because of a fractured right ring finger, figures he is due for some good luck. “I just cannot get a break,” he said. “In 2019 I had the bone spurs. In 2020 I had the shoulder injury. And then this year my finger. I don’t have much to say.” Pérez, a two-time Gold Glove winner, had surgery last week.