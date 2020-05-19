Teams typically unveil their title rings at a home stadium packed with fans.
“We don’t know when we’ll all be together again at Nationals Park,” Lerner said during the announcement Tuesday on MASN, the local television channel the team shares with the Baltimore Orioles.
The ring ceremony will be shown on MASN, MLB Network and online.
Lerner noted that the ceremony falls on May 24, now a key date in Nationals history. A year ago, Washington went into that day of the calendar with a 19-31 record before starting a turnaround that led to the franchise’s first World Series appearance and championship.
Lerner also said that a documentary about Washington’s 2019 season, “Improbable” will be shown in two parts on Saturday and Sunday.
