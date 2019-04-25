Miami Marlins (7-17, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (13-11, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Caleb Smith (2-0, 2.35 ERA, .87 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Phillies: Aaron Nola (2-0, 6.84 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: NL East rivals Philadelphia and Miami will meet at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies are 10-7 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia’s team on-base percentage of .329 is third in the National League. Rhys Hoskins leads the lineup with an OBP of .402.

The Marlins are 4-8 against NL East Division teams. The Miami pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 4.52, Jose Urena leads the staff with a mark of 5.74. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hoskins leads the Phillies with 20 RBIs and is batting .273. Scott Kingery is 12-for-28 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with six extra base hits and is slugging .360. Miguel Rojas is 10-for-33 with three doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .248 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored by one run

Marlins: 4-6, .216 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Odubel Herrera: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jean Segura: 10-day IL (hamstring), Scott Kingery: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Marlins Injuries: Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (gastroenteritis), Garrett Cooper: 10-day IL (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.