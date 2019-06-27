Oakland Athletics (43-38, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (41-40, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Tanner Anderson (0-2, 4.20 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Angels: Griffin Canning (2-4, 3.88 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

The Angels are 14-21 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .333 is seventh in the league. Mike Trout leads the team with an OBP of .446.

The Athletics are 17-20 against opponents from the AL West. Oakland has hit 126 home runs this season, seventh in the league. Matt Chapman leads the club with 19, averaging one every 15.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 22 home runs and has 56 RBIs. Justin Upton is 9-for-32 with a double, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Marcus Semien leads the Athletics with 88 hits and has 39 RBIs. Chapman is 13-for-37 with five doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .287 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Athletics: 7-3, .258 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (ankle), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 10-day IL (hand).

Athletics Injuries: Blake Treinen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.