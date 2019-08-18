Milwaukee Brewers (64-59, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (66-56, second in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Chase Anderson (5-2, 3.78 ERA) Nationals: Erick Fedde (3-2, 4.09 ERA)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Milwaukee will meet on Sunday.

The Nationals are 35-26 on their home turf. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .332 is seventh in the MLB. Juan Soto leads the lineup with an OBP of .395.

The Brewers are 28-33 on the road. Milwaukee has hit 198 home runs this season, sixth in the MLB. Christian Yelich leads them with 41, averaging one every 10.2 at-bats. The Brewers won the last meeting 15-14. Junior Guerra earned his seventh victory and Yelich went 5-for-6 with two home runs and four RBIs for Milwaukee. Javy Guerra took his first loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 61 extra base hits and is batting .319. Soto is 10-for-35 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 68 extra base hits and has 89 RBIs. Keston Hiura is 13-for-44 with four doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .289 batting average, 4.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .276 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Austin Voth: (bicep), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Max Scherzer: (rhomboid), Jeremy Hellickson: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Ryan Zimmerman: (foot).

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Brent Suter: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Zach Davies: (undisclosed), Jhoulys Chacin: (ribcage).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.