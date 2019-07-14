Chicago White Sox (42-46, third in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (52-41, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (4-8, 6.34 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Athletics: Brett Anderson (9-5, 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Athletics are 28-20 in home games. Oakland has hit 149 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Matt Chapman leads the team with 21, averaging one every 16.4 at-bats.

The White Sox are 17-26 in road games. Chicago is slugging .409 as a unit. Yoan Moncada leads the team with a slugging percentage of .538. The Athletics won the last meeting 13-2. Chris Bassitt recorded his sixth victory and Franklin Barreto went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Oakland. Dylan Covey took his fifth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien leads the Athletics with 104 hits and is batting .272. Chapman is 13-for-36 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 21 home runs and has 66 RBIs. Eloy Jimenez is 8-for-35 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 8-2, .269 batting average, 2.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .265 batting average, 5.74 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Stephen Piscotty: 10-day IL (knee), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tim Anderson: 10-day IL (ankle), Welington Castillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

