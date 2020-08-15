The Blue Jays went 33-43 in division games in 2019. Toronto pitchers struck out 8.2 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.79.
The Rays finished 44-32 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Tampa Bay hit .254 as a team and averaged 3.3 extra base hits per game last year.
The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.
INJURIES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (left quad).
Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow), Charlie Morton: (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (right triceps).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.