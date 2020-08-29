The Brewers are 10-11 against teams from the NL Central. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .212 batting average. Orlando Arcia leads the team with an average of .253.
The Pirates are 8-9 in division games. Pittsburgh has slugged .334, last in the league. Erik Gonzalez leads the team with a .410 slugging percentage, including nine extra-base hits.
TOP PERFORMERS: Keston Hiura leads the Brewers with 28 hits and is batting .231.
Gonzalez leads the Pirates with 13 RBIs and is batting .253.
INJURIES: Brewers: Corey Knebel: (left hamstring), Ray Black: (shoulder), Manny Pina: (knee).
Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Joe Musgrove: (triceps), Mitch Keller: (left side), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Colin Moran: (concussion), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
