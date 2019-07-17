Atlanta Braves (58-38, first in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (49-47, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Dallas Keuchel (3-2, 3.09 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Brewers: Chase Anderson (4-2, 4.27 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Brewers are 29-21 in home games. Milwaukee has hit 161 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Christian Yelich leads them with 33, averaging one every 9.8 at-bats.

The Braves are 30-19 on the road. Atlanta has slugged .459, good for second in the majors. Freddie Freeman leads the club with a .578 slugging percentage, including 52 extra-base hits and 25 home runs. The Brewers won the last meeting 13-1. Brandon Woodruff earned his 11th victory and Yelich went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for Milwaukee. Bryse Wilson took his first loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 108 hits and is batting .332. Keston Hiura is 15-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Freeman leads the Braves with 112 hits and has 74 RBIs. Ozzie Albies is 15-for-39 with six doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .256 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Braves: 8-2, .251 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm), Corbin Burnes: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: 10-day IL (right elbow impingement), Darren O’Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Kevin Gausman: 10-day IL (foot), Max Fried: 10-day IL (blister), Grant Dayton: 10-day IL (toe), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).

