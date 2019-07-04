Minnesota Twins (54-31, first in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (47-40, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (8-4, 2.89 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) Athletics: Tanner Anderson (0-3, 7.13 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both Minnesota and Oakland are looking to win the series with a victory.

The Athletics are 25-20 in home games. Oakland has hit 137 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Matt Chapman leads them with 21, averaging one every 15.5 at-bats.

The Twins are 28-17 in road games. Minnesota ranks third in the MLB in hitting with a .269 batting average, Jorge Polanco leads the team with an average of .318. The Twins won the last meeting 4-3. Blake Parker earned his first victory and Polanco went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Minnesota. Blake Treinen registered his third loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chapman leads the Athletics with 21 home runs and has 52 RBIs. Matt Olson is 10-for-39 with five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Polanco leads the Twins with 107 hits and has 40 RBIs. Nelson Cruz is 10-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .232 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Twins: 5-5, .256 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Stephen Piscotty: 10-day IL (knee), Chad Pinder: day-to-day (ankle), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back).

Twins Injuries: Jake Odorizzi: 10-day IL (finger), Eddie Rosario: 10-day IL (ankle), Marwin Gonzalez: day-to-day (right foot toe contusion), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.