SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants and left-hander Tyler Anderson agreed to a one-year deal Tuesday, a day after the club declined to tender him a contract and made him a free agent.

Anderson, who turns 30 on Dec. 30, was claimed off waivers from NL West-rival Colorado on Oct. 30 and is recovering from surgery on his left knee that derailed his 2019 season. He went 0-3 with an 11.76 ERA in five starts spanning 20 2/3 innings after making 32 starts in 2018.