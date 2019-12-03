Once healthy, Anderson is expected to compete for a rotation spot. The former first-round pick hopes to be ready by spring training. He has planned to rehab in Scottsdale, Arizona, where the Giants have their spring training complex.
San Francisco could lose 2014 World Series MVP and longtime lefty ace Madison Bumgarner in free agency this offseason.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.