The Mariners are 8-15 on the road. Seattle has slugged .384 this season. Dylan Moore leads the club with a .547 slugging percentage, including 13 extra-base hits and six home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with eight home runs and is batting .294.
Kyle Lewis leads the Mariners with nine home runs home runs and is slugging .507.
INJURIES: Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Evan Longoria: (right glute), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).
Mariners: Erik Swanson: (forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (back), Sam Haggerty: (left forearm), Tom Murphy: (left foot).
