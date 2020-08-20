The Blue Jays finished 35-46 in home games in 2019. Toronto hit .236 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 247 total home runs last year.
The Phillies went 36-45 on the road in 2019. Philadelphia hit .246 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 26 total triples last season.
The teams meet for the first time this year.
INJURIES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (elbow), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (left quad), Rowdy Tellez: (head), Bo Bichette: (knee).
Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Reggie McClain: (shoulder), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Adam Haseley: (left wrist).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
