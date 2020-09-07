The Marlins are 10-11 against teams from the NL East. The Miami pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.17. Pablo Lopez leads the team with a 3.05 earned run average.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 13 home runs and is batting .320.
Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 29 hits and is batting .271.
INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist).
Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Garrett Cooper: (quad), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.