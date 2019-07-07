Milwaukee Brewers (47-43, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (43-45, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Chase Anderson (4-2, 4.31 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) Pirates: Joe Musgrove (6-7, 4.13 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Pirates are 17-18 against NL Central opponents. Pittsburgh leads the National League in hitting with a .271 batting average, Bryan Reynolds leads the club with an average of .344.

The Brewers are 24-17 against NL Central Division opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 102 hits and has 84 RBIs. Newman is 12-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 67 RBIs and is batting .329. Eric Thames is 9-for-31 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .317 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .212 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 60-day IL (shoulder), Rookie Davis: 10-day IL (finger/forearm), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Steven Brault: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Dickerson: day-to-day (groin), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 10-day IL (concussion).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm), Ryan Braun: day-to-day (knee), Orlando Arcia: day-to-day (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.