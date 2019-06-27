Seattle Mariners (37-47, fifth in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (42-38, second in the AL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Mike Leake (7-6, 4.55 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) Brewers: Chase Anderson (3-2, 4.70 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Brewers are 24-17 in home games. Milwaukee has hit 138 home runs this season, third in the MLB. Christian Yelich leads the team with 29, averaging one every 9.4 at-bats.

The Mariners are 20-22 on the road. Seattle has slugged .455, good for fourth in the majors. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with a .525 slugging percentage, including 29 extra-base hits and 19 home runs. The Mariners won the last meeting 4-2. Wade LeBlanc earned his fifth victory and J.P. Crawford went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs for Seattle. Adrian Houser registered his second loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 29 home runs and has 63 RBIs. Yasmani Grandal is 7-for-32 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 60 RBIs and is batting .282. Mac Williamson is 9-for-32 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .223 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .279 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm), Lorenzo Cain: day-to-day (thumb).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.