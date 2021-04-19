The Phillies finished 19-13 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia hit 82 total home runs and averaged 8.3 hits per game last season.
The Giants went 10-17 away from home in 2020. San Francisco hit .263 as a team last season while averaging 8.9 hits per game.
The teams meet for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique).
Giants: Logan Webb: (covid vaccine), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Jake McGee: (covid vaccine), Johnny Cueto: (lat), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (oblique), Jaylin Davis: (left knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.