San Francisco Giants (31-39, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (48-25, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Shaun Anderson (2-1, 3.97 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (6-1, 3.13 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Either San Francisco or Los Angeles will take home a series victory with a win.

The Dodgers are 17-8 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .339 leads the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with an OBP of .433.

The Giants are 16-18 on the road. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .225 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Buster Posey leads the team with a mark of .258. The Giants won the last meeting 3-2. Tyler Beede recorded his first victory and Brandon Crawford went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for San Francisco. Kenta Maeda registered his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 23 home runs and is batting .355. Max Muncy is 12-for-33 with a double, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Steven Duggar leads the Giants with 58 hits and is batting .237. Kevin Pillar is 10-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .233 batting average, 2.38 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Giants: 6-4, .236 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by four runs

Dodgers Injuries: Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 10-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Pablo Sandoval: day-to-day (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

