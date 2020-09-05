The Blue Jays are 14-11 in division play. Toronto has slugged .438, good for fourth in the American League. Teoscar Hernandez leads the team with a .617 slugging percentage, including 19 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with eight home runs and is slugging .515.
Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 26 RBIs and is batting .277.
INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Darwinzon Hernandez: (sc joint), Kyle Hart: (hip), Nathan Eovaldi: (calf), Colten Brewer: (finger), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).
Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Jordan Romano: (finger), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Bo Bichette: (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.