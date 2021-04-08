The Cubs went 22-18 in division games in 2020. Chicago hit .220 as a team with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 82 total doubles last season.
The teams meet for the third time this year. Chicago leads the season series 2-1.
INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Cody Ponce: (forearm), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (wrist).
Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (knee).
