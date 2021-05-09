Cubs: OF Jake Marisnick (right hamstring strain) exited Sunday’s game in the first inning after he was injured attempting to field a single. …OF Jason Heyward was replaced with a pinch hitter in the ninth. Ross said Heyward’s right hand is being evaluated. … SS Báez (stiff back) was out of the starting lineup for rest after he left Saturday’s game after the seventh inning. He pinch hit in the ninth. … RHP Jake Arrieta (right thumb) is expected to be ready for next weekend’s series at Detroit, Ross said. Arrieta threw a bullpen Saturday and will throw another this week in Cleveland.