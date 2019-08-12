Houston Astros (77-41, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (52-64, third in the AL Central)

Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (11-4, 3.08 ERA) White Sox: Dylan Cease (2-4, 6.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago’s Anderson puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Astros.

The White Sox are 28-30 in home games. The Chicago offense has compiled a .253 batting average as a team this season, Tim Anderson leads the team with a mark of .324.

The Astros are 34-26 in road games. Houston has an MLB-leading team on-base percentage of .349. Alex Bregman leads the lineup with an OBP of .405.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 49 extra base hits and is batting .269. Eloy Jimenez is 11-for-43 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Michael Brantley leads the Astros with 140 hits and is batting .323. Carlos Correa is 15-for-39 with three doubles, five home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .271 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Astros: 8-2, .324 batting average, 3.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 56 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Carson Fulmer: (hamstring), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (shoulder), Leury Garcia: (illness), Yoan Moncada: (hamstring).

Astros Injuries: Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), Josh James: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.