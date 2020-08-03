The Brewers finished 49-32 in home games in 2019. Milwaukee averaged 8.4 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game last year.
The White Sox went 33-48 away from home in 2019. Chicago hit .261 as a team and averaged 2.9 extra base hits per game last year.
The teams meet for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Brewers: Josh Lindblom: (back), Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister), Ryan Braun: (right index finger), Manny Pina: (finger).
White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Tim Anderson: (right groin).
