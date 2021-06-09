Blue Jays: C Danny Jansen was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring, and C Riley Adams was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. Adams went 1 for 3 in his first big league game. ... OF George Springer (quad strain) traveled with the team to Chicago, and manager Charlie Montoyo said the plan was to have Springer work out on the field before the series opener. ... 3B-OF Cavan Biggio (sprained spine ligament) homered Sunday in his first rehab game with Buffalo.