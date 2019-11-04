Andrus hit .275 with 12 homers, 72 RBIs and 31 stolen bases in 147 games this year. He is a .275 career hitter with 73 homers and a team-record 302 stolen bases.

He also had the opportunity to opt out after the 2018 season, when he was limited to 97 games because of a fractured right elbow. The two potential opt-outs were part of the $120 million, eight-year deal he signed before the 2015 season.

AD

AD

Texas also reinstated right-hander Jesse Chavez, All-Star slugger Joey Gallo and lefty Taylor Hearn from the 60-day injured list on Monday.

Tim Federowicz elected to become a free agent after the Rangers assigned the catcher outright to Triple-A Nashville.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD