The 30-year-old Cuban right-hander is coming off a strong performance in the shortened season. He went 4-3 with a 2.74 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP with eight saves and 31 strikeouts against just five walks.
Iglesias had a poor playoff series, capped by allowing a pair of two-run homers in the eighth inning of the Reds’ elimination loss to Atlanta in the wild-card round.
Ramirez, who turns 31 this month, is a Los Angeles native who was among the Angels’ few effective relievers last season, going 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 21 appearances.
Iglesias has a $9,125,000 salary next season in the final year of his contract. The trade allows the Reds to save money while putting a cornerstone in the Angels’ bullpen, which is being rebuilt by rookie general manager Perry Minasian this offseason.
The Angels had one of the majors’ least effective pitching staffs yet again last season. They have already cut ties with relievers Hansel Robles, Keynan Middleton, Cam Bedrosian, Matt Andriese, Hoby Milner and Justin Anderson since Minasian took over last month.
