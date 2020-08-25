The rescheduled game will be played as part of a previously scheduled series with the Angels set for Sept. 4-6.
It’s the second time this series has been altered because of tropical weather: Thursday’s game was moved and will played as part of a doubleheader Tuesday starting at 5:05 p.m. CDT. The Astros won the opener 11-4 on Monday night.
Laura is forecast to make landfall on the Gulf coast late Wednesday or early Thursday.
