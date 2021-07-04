Angels: RHP Griffin Canning was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake after posting a 7.11 ERA in his last three starts. Maddon said the biggest reason why Canning was sent down was to work on his fastball command. Los Angeles selected the contract of Andrew Wantz, to take Canning’s spot. The right-hander is expected to work out of the bullpen. ... OF Justin Upton (right low back strain) is on track to be called up on Sunday after Scott Schebler was designated for assignment.