Los Angeles Angels (25-29, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (29-26, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (2-1, 3.42 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Athletics: Daniel Mengden (1-1, 3.31 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: AL West rivals Oakland and Los Angeles will face off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Athletics are 12-11 against AL West teams. Oakland has hit 84 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. Matt Chapman leads the team with 14, averaging one every 14.6 at-bats.

The Angels are 10-15 on the road. Los Angeles has slugged .424 this season. Mike Trout leads the club with a .571 slugging percentage, including 25 extra-base hits and 12 home runs. The Angels won the last meeting 6-4. Ty Buttrey notched his third victory and Tommy La Stella went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Joakim Soria registered his fourth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien leads the Athletics with 56 hits and has 23 RBIs. Mark Canha is 8-for-34 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Trout leads the Angels with 12 home runs and is batting .282. La Stella is 13-for-42 with a double, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 9-1, .268 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Angels: 4-6, .239 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Khris Davis: 10-day IL (hip), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (ankle), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 7-day IL (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

