Former Cubs hitting coach John Mallee joins the Angels as an assistant hitting coach to Reed, who was Brad Ausmus’ hitting coach last season with the Angels.

Callaway was the New York Mets’ manager for the past two seasons.

Jesús Feliciano returns as the Angels’ first base coach. José Molina returns as catching coach.

