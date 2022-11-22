Angels get OF Renfroe from Brewers for 3 young pitchers

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels acquired power-hitting outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers for three young pitchers Tuesday night.
Renfroe is eligible for arbitration again and likely to get a raise after earning a $7.65 million salary this year. He can become a free agent after next season.
He joins an Angels team looking for offense to support superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in a top-heavy lineup.
Junk, 26, spent most of the season with Triple-A Salt Lake but made three appearances for the Angels, including two starts. He was 1-1 with a 6.48 ERA in 8 1/3 innings.
The 25-year-old Peguero made 13 relief appearances for the Angels this season, compiling a 6.75 ERA in 17 1/3 innings. He pitched in 38 games for Salt Lake.
Seminaris, 24, was selected by the Angels in the fifth round of the 2020 draft out of Long Beach State. He made a combined 21 starts and three relief appearances this year with High-A Tri-City, Double-A Rocket City and Triple-A Salt Lake, going 7-11 with a 3.54 ERA.
