Los Angeles Angels (53-49, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (67-36, first in the AL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jaime Barria (3-3, 7.36 ERA) Dodgers: Ross Stripling (4-3, 3.64 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles can secure a series sweep over Los Angeles with a win.

The Dodgers are 40-13 in home games. The Dodgers have slugged .473, the best mark in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the club with a .687 slugging percentage, including 56 extra-base hits and 34 home runs.

The Angels have gone 26-26 away from home. The Angels have slugged .444 this season. Mike Trout leads the club with a .669 slugging percentage, including 55 extra-base hits and 33 home runs. The Angels won the last meeting 5-4. Felix Pena secured his eighth victory and Kole Calhoun went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Kenta Maeda registered his seventh loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 56 extra base hits and is slugging .687. A.J. Pollock is 13-for-32 with a double, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Trout leads the Angels with 33 home runs and is batting .301. Albert Pujols is 11-for-30 with three doubles, two home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .280 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 42 runs

Angels: 7-3, .257 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: 60-day IL (left forearm), Dylan Floro: 10-day IL (neck), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), Chris Taylor: 10-day IL (forearm).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: 10-day IL (tibia), Zack Cozart: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Lucroy: 7-day IL (concussion/nose).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.