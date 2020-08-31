The Angels are 11-17 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has hit 50 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. Mike Trout leads the club with 12, averaging one every 9.9 at-bats.
The Mariners are 10-16 against AL West Division opponents. Seattle has slugged .381 this season. Kyle Lewis leads the team with a mark of .543.
TOP PERFORMERS: Trout ranks second on the Angels with 33 hits and is batting .277.
Lewis leads the Mariners with eight home runs and is batting .339.
INJURIES: Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Hoby Milner: (back), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), David Fletcher: (ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator), Max Stassi: (knee).
Mariners: Erik Swanson: (forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (neck), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Dylan Moore: (wrist), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.