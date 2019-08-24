Los Angeles Angels (63-68, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (83-47, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Dillon Peters (3-1, 3.92 ERA) Astros: Wade Miley (12-4, 3.18 ERA)

LINE: Astros -243; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Astros are 40-15 against the rest of their division. Houston has hit 218 home runs this season, fourth in the majors. Alex Bregman leads them with 31, averaging one every 14.4 at-bats.

The Angels are 26-34 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has hit 186 home runs as a team this season. Mike Trout leads them with 42, averaging one every 10.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gurriel leads the Astros with 91 RBIs and is batting .301. Bregman is 13-for-39 with four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Trout leads the Angels with 42 home runs home runs and is slugging .656. David Fletcher has 18 hits and is batting .409 over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .271 batting average, 4.27 ERA

Angels: 4-6, .278 batting average, 5.42 ERA

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), Josh James: (shoulder), Aledmys Diaz: (foot), Carlos Correa: (back).

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Keynan Middleton: (elbow), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Justin Anderson: (lat), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder), Kevan Smith: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.