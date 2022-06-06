Angels' Mike Trout singles to end 0-for-26 slide

Placeholder while article actions load

Trout snapped his skid in Los Angeles’ first home game following a six-game trip to the East Coast. His previous worst slide was 0 for 21 in May of 2018.

Trout ripped a hard single to left field off Boston’s Michael Wacha in the first inning. He fist-bumped base coach Benji Gil after reaching first but was stranded there.

The three-time MVP previously had a hit May 28 at home against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 3 for 4 with a home run. During road series last week against the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies, he was 0 for 21 in 24 trips to the plate, dropping his average to .274.