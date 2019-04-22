New York Yankees (11-10, second in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (9-13, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: J.A. Happ (0-2, 7.23 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Angels: Matt Harvey (0-2, 9.64 ERA, 1.82 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts New York to begin a four game series.

The Angels are 7-4 on their home turf. Los Angeles’s lineup has 26 home runs this season, Tommy La Stella leads the club with six homers.

The Yankees are 3-3 on the road. New York has hit 37 home runs this season, fourth in the American League. Clint Frazier leads them with six, averaging one every 10.3 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with 10 extra base hits and is batting .333. Andrelton Simmons is 14-for-45 with six doubles and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Brett Gardner leads the Yankees with eight extra base hits and is slugging .467. Gary Sanchez is 10-for-37 with a double, six home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .263 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .258 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Angels Injuries: Nick Tropeano: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Skaggs: 10-day IL (ankle), JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Justin Upton: 10-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin), Shohei Ohtani: 10-day IL (elbow).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 10-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Aaron Hicks: 10-day IL (back), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 10-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 10-day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep), Gary Sanchez: 10-day IL (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.