PHOENIX — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brian Goodwin asked an arbitration panel for a raise to $2.2 million and the team argued for $1.85 million during a hearing Tuesday.

Goodwin hit .262 last year and set career bests with 17 homers and 47 RBIs in 458 plate appearances for the Angels, who claimed him off waivers from Kansas City last March. The 29-year-old was eligible for arbitration for the first time after earning $585,500 last year.