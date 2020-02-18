A decision by arbitrators Dan Brent, Melinda Gordon, Elizabeth Neumeier is expected Thursday, when decisions also are due for Miami first baseman Jesús Aguilar and Houston backup infielder Aledmys Díaz.
Teams are 6-1 against players this year, beating Boston pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, Minnesota pitcher José Berríos, Milwaukee closer Josh Hader, Atlanta reliever Shane Greene and Colorado catcher Tony Wolters.
Dodgers reliever Pedro Báez is the lone winning player so far.
Three players remain scheduled for hearings this week: Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto and reliever Héctor Neris, and Arizona reliever Archie Bradley.
