The Angels’ furloughs will impact employees across the front office, scouting department, player development department and minor league system. They had already pledged to pay their employees through May.
The $1 million employee assistance fund is separate from the $1.2 million already put up by the team to pay Angel Stadium’s roughly 1,800 workers. The furloughed employees will keep their medical benefits for the rest of the year or until Oct. 31, depending on their contracts.
The Tampa Bay Rays have already implemented furloughs, while the Miami Marlins and the Cincinnati Reds also plan furloughs, including some baseball operations employees. Other teams have cut employees’ salaries, and more announcements of furloughs are expected as the lack of game revenue widely impacts the sport.
