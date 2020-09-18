Pujols has hit five homers this season. He tied Mays last Sunday at Colorado.
It is only Pujols’ second home run since Aug. 4. He now trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696).
Pujols has one more season left on his contract with the Angels after this year.
Benjamin was the 428th different pitcher Pujols homered against in his career. Only Bonds has homered against more pitchers (449).
AP Sports Writer Tim Booth in Seattle and Baseball Writer Stephen Hawkins in Texas contributed to this report.
