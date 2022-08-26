Angels put OF Ward, RHP Tepera, LHP Loup on restricted list

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TORONTO — The Los Angeles Angels put outfielder Taylor Ward and relievers Aaron Loup and Ryan Tepera on the restricted list before Friday’s game in Toronto. Foreign nationals who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 aren’t allowed to enter Canada, save for limited exceptions that require a 14-day quarantine. Unvaccinated baseball players are placed on the restricted list, where they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time.

Los Angeles recalled right-hander José Marte from Triple-A Salt Lake, and selected outfielder Ryan Aguilar from Double-A Rocket City and right-hander Gerardo Reyes from Triple-A.

Hitting coach Jeremy Reed also did not accompany the team to Toronto for the three-game series.

“We knew coming in who we were and weren’t going to have here,” Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said. “I just look at it as an opportunity to see some guys maybe we wouldn’t have.”

The slumping Angels have lost six straight and nine of 10. Los Angeles is 0-4 against Toronto this season.

Aguilar hit .280 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs in 88 games at Rocket City. He was in the lineup in right field Friday, batting ninth. Nevin said Aguilar could play all three games against Toronto with Ward absent.

Ward is batting .261 with 17 homers and 46 RBIs in 101 games.

Tepera and Loup are both former Blue Jays. Tepera is 2-2 with a 3.80 ERA and two saves in seven chances, while Loup is 0-4 with a 4.51 ERA in 51 games.

