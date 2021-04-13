Rendon, 30, is starting his second season with the Angels after signing a $245 million, seven-year contract. He hit his first home run of the season on Saturday and is batting .290 with three RBIs.
Los Angeles selected the contract of right-hander Ben Rowen from its alternate training site and recalled infielder Jack Mayfield from its alternate training site.
Right-hander Jaime Barria was optioned to the alternate training site.
Jose Rojas was at third base in the opener of a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals on Monday night, batting sixth.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.