Los Angeles Angels pitcher Patrick Sandoval throws against the Minnesota Twins during a baseball game, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

By Brian Hall | AP
Today at 9:44 p.m. EDT

MINNEAPOLIS — Patrick Sandoval of the Los Angeles Angels has lost his no-hit bid with one out in the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins.

Twins rookie Brent Rooker hit a soft, opposite-field double just inside the right-field line for Minnesota's first hit.

Sandoval struck out 13, walked a batter and hit two. He retired the next batter after Rooker's hit and then was pulled.

The Angels lead 2-0.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports