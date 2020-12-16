Claudio is 15-8 with 13 saves and a 3.44 ERA in his major league career, which began with the Rangers in 2014. He is particularly effective against left-handed batters, who have a .202 career average against him.
Claudio is the latest addition by new general manager Perry Minasian in his makeover of the Angels’ bullpen, which struggled again last season. Los Angeles blew 14 of its 26 save opportunities, tied for the most in the majors, with a bullpen that had a 4.63 ERA.
Last week, the Angels started that makeover by adding longtime Cincinnati Reds closer Raisel Iglesias in a trade involving Noé Ramirez.
Los Angeles has retained its three busiest relievers from last season — Mike Mayers, Félix Peña and Ty Buttrey — but has cut ties with the next eight most-used relievers on last season’s roster.
The Angels finished 26-34 and missed the playoffs for the sixth straight year, prompting owner Arte Moreno to replace general manager Billy Eppler with Minasian.
