Scott Schebler started in center field in place of Trout in the updated lineup.
“Just some soreness,” Angels general manager Perry Minasian said. “It’s so early in the season and there’s such a long way to go. One thing about Mike is he loves to play. It takes a lot to get him out of the lineup.”
“But just with where we’re at today and the amount of soreness he had, we thought it was best for him to take the day,” Minasian said.
Trout is off to a great start this season, leading the American League with a .393 average and six home runs.
