New York Yankees (14-10, second in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (9-16, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (2-1, 2.76 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Angels: Trevor Cahill (2-2, 5.47 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Angels are 7-7 on their home turf. Los Angeles is averaging 4.2 RBIs per game this season. Mike Trout leads the team with 14 total runs batted in.

The Yankees are 6-3 on the road. New York has hit 41 home runs this season, fourth in the American League. Luke Voit leads the club with seven, averaging one every 12.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy La Stella leads the Angels with six home runs and is slugging .515. Kole Calhoun is 8-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Brett Gardner leads the Yankees with 10 extra base hits and is batting .239. Gary Sanchez is 9-for-37 with a double, six home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 1-9, .261 batting average, 6.16 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Yankees: 8-2, .240 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Angels Injuries: Nick Tropeano: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Skaggs: 10-day IL (ankle), JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin), Zack Cozart: day-to-day (head/neck), Shohei Ohtani: 10-day IL (elbow).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 10-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Aaron Hicks: 10-day IL (back), Clint Frazier: day-to-day (ankle), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 10-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 10-day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

