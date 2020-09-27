The Angels have gone 10-18 away from home. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .332 is second in the American League. Anthony Rendon leads the lineup with an OBP of .413.
TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads the Dodgers with 28 extra base hits and is batting .312.
David Fletcher leads the Angels with 66 hits and is batting .325.
INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).
Angels: Justin Anderson: (elbow), Luis Rengifo: (hamstring), Franklin Barreto: (undisclosed).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.