Marlins: C Jorge Alfaro left the game in the fifth inning with a bruised left elbow after getting hit by a pitch. X-rays were negative, and his status is day to day. ... Chisholm tweaked his right ankle on the bases but stayed in the game and said he felt no pain afterward. ... RHP Sixto Sánchez (right shoulder), who had a setback in his rehab last week, has resumed throwing from 60 feet.