He can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses for innings: $62,500 each for 140, 160, 180 and 200. All earned bonuses would be deferred and split into four payments on the same dates as the deferred salary.
DeSclafani went 1-2 with a 7.22 ERA in 33 2/3 innings over nine games — seven starts — with Cincinnati last season.
The 30-year-old DeSclafani could help fill a vacancy in the rotation given the departures of Jeff Samardzija and Drew Smyly from the Giants, who missed the playoffs on the final day of Kapler’s first season as manager.
