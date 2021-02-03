Santander’s case was heard by arbitrators Melinda Gordon, Richard Bloch and Frederic Horowitz.
Santander, 26, hit .261 with 11 homers and 32 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened season. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time.
Eleven more players remain scheduled for hearings through Feb. 19.
